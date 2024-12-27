BRRRRR! WHICH CARS, SUVs, And Trucks Left You COLD In 2024? We’ll Start..ALL Legacy Auto EVs AND The New LAND CRUISER!

As we wrap up the year, it's time to reflect on the automotive disappointments that left us shivering in our seats. We'll start with a bold statement: all legacy EVs and the new Land Cruiser certainly didn't warm our hearts. But what about you?



Which vehicles did you find particularly underwhelming in 2024? Was it the design, performance, reliability, or perhaps the price tag that didn't meet your expectations? Did any electric vehicle from a well-established brand fail to impress with its range or charging infrastructure? Or maybe it was a new model from a beloved series that just didn't capture the essence of its predecessors?



Tell us about the SUVs that you thought were overhyped but underperformed when it came to interior space, comfort, or off-road capabilities. Did the latest tech features seem more like gimmicks than genuine improvements? How about trucks? Did any new models fall flat in terms of towing capacity, payload, or fuel efficiency?



We're eager to hear your thoughts on the vehicles that left you cold this year. Share your experiences and opinions in the comments below. Did a much-anticipated redesign turn out to be a dud? Was there a vehicle that promised the world but delivered less than expected? Let's discuss the disappointments of 2024 in the automotive world. Your insights could help others make more informed decisions in the year ahead.



We TRIED to like the Land Cruiser but it was truly a mediocre, lazy, letdown. and legacy EVs are all rubbish.



So, what's your take? Which cars, SUVs, and trucks left your emotions out in the cold this year?





