BURN! $1900 To Replace A Tesla Lowbeam Out Fault?

IS this UNIQUE to Tesla or could one expect the same price scenario with a BMW, Mercedes, Lexus, Audi, Porsche, etc.?



And what is YOUR take on it? Is this customer a whiner or is the outrage justified?









So the Model X Headlamp “low beam” burnt out… the entire assembly must be replaced…. guess how much?! ?? pic.twitter.com/4b5n1iUf7X — JoshWest247 ?? (@JoshWest247) June 19, 2023



