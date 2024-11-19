BURN BABY BURN! Elon Musk ROASTS Jaguar's New Identity Campaign Which Could Be The ALL-TIME Worst Car Company Remake.

Elon Musk has recently taken to X (formerly Twitter) to deliver a scathing critique of Jaguar's latest identity campaign, which has garnered significant attention not just for its audacity but for its perceived lack of coherence. The campaign, meant to herald a new era for the British luxury car maker, instead became a focal point for ridicule, particularly from Musk. The advertisement, devoid of any actual cars, focused on a surreal, almost hallucinogenic narrative that left viewers puzzled about the product itself. Musk's response was direct, tweeting, "Do you sell cars?" This question encapsulates the sentiment felt by many who viewed the commercial, highlighting the disconnect between the intent to rebrand and the execution that failed to showcase or even mention Jaguar's vehicles.



This critique from Musk echoes a broader sentiment on social media where the campaign was labeled as potentially the "all-time worst car company remake." The move by Jaguar, part of their Reimagine strategy to shift entirely to battery-electric vehicles, was intended to be a bold statement of transformation. However, the execution, as pointed out by Musk, missed the mark by not only failing to introduce their new electric lineup but also by not engaging with the core product in any meaningful way. This has sparked a discussion on the effectiveness of marketing in the automotive industry, especially when traditional car manufacturers attempt to redefine themselves in the electric vehicle era.



Do you sell cars? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2024



