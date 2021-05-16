BURN! Gas Station Trolls BIDEN's Gas Fiasco With SEARING Video.

The store's giant roadside screen is broadcasting a roll of memes underneath its pump pricing. One meme displays the bombshell image of the president's son, Hunter Biden, smoking crack in a bathtub next to the caption, "hope gas prices don't get too high."



Other memes include an image of Fox News host Tucker Carlson laughing and an empty gas gauge, using the "E" in the Biden-Harris logo.



The Nashville retailer and restaurant has a history of advertising anti-leftist rhetoric, including a sign at the store's entrance advising customers that mask-wearing is optional.











I thought that gas station pic with Hunter was fake, but this guy RECORDED it!! ???? Bless this ballsy gas station! ????? pic.twitter.com/PHfAlTxBZv — Coyote Outlaw (@ThatF_ckerYote) May 15, 2021



