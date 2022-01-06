BURNIN' DOWN THE HOUSE! Dear Ford Dealers, Thanks For NOTHING! Sincerely, Ford CEO Jim Farley. Ford To Go DIRECT With EV's

Agent001 submitted on 6/1/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:49:14 PM
Well, who didn't see this coming???Ford CEO Jim Farley,"We've got to go to nonnegotiated price. We've got to go to 100% online. There's no inventory (at dealerships), it goes directly to the customer. And 100% remote pickup and delivery,"Copycat but that's okayhttps://t.co/hKsjrnpG3p— Alex (@alex_avoigt) June 1, 2022
