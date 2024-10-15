BUSTED! Mark Cuban Gets DUPED By Kamala Team HOAX Claiming Trump BELITTLED Auto Workers. Here Are The RECEIPTS!

Kamala HQ, in an attempt to critique former President Donald Trump, posted a selectively edited video suggesting he belittled auto workers. However, this portrayal omits the broader context of Trump's remarks where he was, in fact, criticizing European car manufacturers. This criticism was part of a larger narrative where Trump positioned himself as a defender of American auto workers, arguing against overseas companies that he believes disadvantage U.S. workers through unfair trade practices.



The full context of Trump's speech reveals his intention to protect American jobs by challenging foreign automotive industries, particularly those from Europe, which he often accused of flooding the U.S. market with their products. This tactic by Kamala HQ exemplifies political spin, where selective editing is used to shape public perception, often at the expense of full context.



This incident underscores the complexity of political communication where statements can be tailored to fit a narrative contrary to their original intent. While Trump's methods and statements are often controversial, understanding the complete message is crucial for an accurate assessment of his or any politician's stance on issues like labor and trade. This situation serves as a reminder of the importance of seeking out unedited sources to form balanced opinions in the political arena.





'



You got hoaxed, Mark, with a deceptively edited clip: https://t.co/mtPHZT5FdV — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 16, 2024



