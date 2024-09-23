BUSTED? Tim Walz And The Media CLAIMS He's A Car Guy. But Do We Have The PROOF He's A PHONY? Can YOU SPY The Mistake?

Oh, the internet's at it again, folks! This time, it's about our pal Tim Walz, who apparently decided to show off his "car maintenance skills" in a video that's got everyone scratching their heads in bemusement. Now, if you're a real car person, you know the drill: oil changes, yes; air filter replacement, maybe. But here's the kicker – who, in their right mind, replaces a clean air filter?

Enter Tim Walz, stage left, with a wrench in one hand and a suspiciously pristine air filter in the other. "Look at me, I'm changing oil!" he declares, but not before he swaps out an air filter that looked cleaner than a nun's conscience. Real car enthusiasts are laughing into their gas cans because, come on, who does that? Unless you're running a car museum, or your vehicle's been in a hermetically sealed bubble, your air filter doesn't look like it's ready for a photoshoot.

So, either Tim Walz is trying to pull a fast one on us, or he's got the cleanest air in Minnesota. But if you're gonna fake it 'til you make it, maybe next time, smudge that filter a tad. After all, authenticity is in the dirt, Tim!

So Spies, what's YOUR call on this? Is he a LEGIT car guy or is this another phony political stunt to build cred?







About the Author

Agent001

Agent001 (View Profile)