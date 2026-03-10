BUY Or Say BYE-BYE? Rivian Stock UP 4% on Upgrade — But Is This the Fakeout Before the Crash?

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) saw its shares climb 4.2% today, closing at around $16.54 after hitting a high of $17.56 during trading. This surge followed an upgrade from TD Cowen, which shifted its rating from Hold to Buy and boosted its price target from $17 to $20. The analyst cited strong potential demand for Rivian's upcoming R2 SUV, projecting annual sales of 212,000 to 335,000 units once scaled, which could exceed consensus forecasts for 2027. Trading volume spiked 64% above average, reflecting renewed investor enthusiasm in the electric vehicle (EV) maker.



Founded in 2009, Rivian has positioned itself as a premium EV player with its R1T truck and R1S SUV, plus delivery vans for clients like Amazon. In 2025, the company delivered 42,247 vehicles and achieved its first positive gross profit of $144 million, a stark improvement from prior losses. With $5.4 billion in revenue last year, Rivian is gearing up for what CEO RJ Scaringe calls an "inflection year" in 2026. Deliveries are forecasted to rise 53-59% to 62,000-67,000 units, driven largely by the R2 launch on March 12 at SXSW in Austin. Priced more affordably than the R1 lineup, the R2 aims to tap into a broader market, potentially tripling revenue to $16.3 billion by 2028 as per analyst estimates.



On the bullish side, Rivian's stock trades at under three times 2026 sales, making it look undervalued compared to peers like Tesla. Recent upgrades from Deutsche Bank (to Buy, $23 target) and UBS (to Neutral) highlight a favorable risk-reward after Q4 results showed positive cash gross margins. Growth catalysts include AI integration, autonomous tech, and expanding production at its Illinois plant. If R2 resonates, sales could jump 30% in 2026 and 66% in 2027, turning adjusted EBITDA positive by 2028.



However, skeptics warn of headwinds. Rivian remains unprofitable overall, with EV demand softening amid high interest rates and competition from Tesla's Cybertruck and established automakers "slow-walking" their EV transitions. Recent downgrades, like Bank of America's Underperform rating ($11 target) and DA Davidson's similar call, point to execution risks, near-term demand woes, and valuation concerns. The stock is down over 80% from its 2021 IPO peak, and stagnant 2025 growth underscores market volatility. If R2 flops or economic pressures mount, shares could tumble further.



So, Spies: Is this analyst upgrade a green light for buying RIVN now, or a false flag masking deeper issues? With the R2 reveal imminent, share your predictions in the comments. Will Rivian charge ahead like Tesla's Model 3 moment, or stall out? Your insights could steer the conversation in this dynamic EV landscape.



