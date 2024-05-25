BUYER ALERT! Hyundai ALREADY BUYING BACK 2024 Santa Fe's For Transmission And Other Issues?

Hyundai is reportedly buying back 2024 Santa Fe models (we've nicknamed it the SANTA FLEX) due to transmission and other issues. This move comes after several complaints and recalls related to the vehicle's transmission.

The buyback program aims to address customer concerns and maintain Hyundai's reputation for quality. If you own a 2024 Santa Fe and are experiencing issues, it may be worth exploring this option to ensure a smooth and reliable driving experience.

If you own one have you been experiencing issues and if so post in out comments below.

