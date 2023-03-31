BUYER BEWARE! Honda Orders STOP-SALE and RECALL For The 2023 Civic Type R.

Honda has issued a recall and stop-sale order for certain 2023 Civic Type R hot hatchbacks due to a defective cushion in the driver's seat. Specifically, the driver's seat cushion frame assembly may have faulty welds as a result of improper manufacturing.



This could potentially result in squeaking, rattling noises, or even breakage of the seat frame weld, which could impact the protective function of the seat belt during a vehicle crash and increase the risk of injury to the seat occupant.



The recall is in effect until further notice and Honda has sent a service bulletin to dealers informing them of the issue.











