BUYER BEWARE! REMEMBER How INACURATE The EPA Numbers Usually Are? Looks Like The EV Range Setters Are FOLLOWING In Their Footsteps!

Drivers have been warned to take advertised electric car ranges 'with a pinch of salt' after tests revealed they are - on average - almost a fifth lower than what manufacturer's state, according to Which?



It tested 60 electric vehicles of all sizes that are available on the market today and found that the average range was 192 miles - 46 miles short of the 238-mile 'official' full-battery distance quoted.



For family-friendly medium-size hatchbacks, the average range shortfall is 54 miles, while the most disappointed cases shows that some cars fall 100 miles shy of their claimed single-charge distances.



Which? says customers need to be mindful that the ranges quoted by car makers are those achieved during the 'official' WLTP (short for Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure) cycle that every production model is subject to before going on sale.



It warns the laboratory-based WLTP cycle has a 'strong tendency to overstate the efficiency and subsequent range of electric vehicles, when compared to our own tests - and that figure can vary significantly'.









