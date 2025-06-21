BUYERS WEARY? Chevrolet’s Inventory Reset: How the Corvette Lineup is Changing

Approximately six weeks have passed since our last C8 Corvette inventory update, and the landscape has shifted notably. On May 2nd, we noted 3,255 new Corvettes available, the fourth straight month of declining stock from a high of 6,126 in February. Currently, inventory has climbed to 4,069.

The 2024 model year Corvettes have dwindled further, dropping from 451 on May 2nd to just 218 units. The rarest color, Cacti, has only two units left in the tracker.



For 2025 models, Chevrolet’s Live Inventory page as of June 20th lists 3,851 Corvettes: 1,523 Stingrays, 1,720 Z06s, and 826 E-Rays. Stingray numbers have fallen sharply from 4,566 in February to 1,523 now, a welcome correction after oversupply. Chevrolet’s pause on new orders since February has helped balance this.



However, Z06 inventory is surging, now at 42.2% of total stock, overtaking Stingrays at 37.4%, with E-Rays at 20.3%. The Z06 is now the most produced model.



The new Corvette appears to be selling sluggishly, with dealers offering substantial discounts exceeding $13,000 to move units. This suggests demand is softer than anticipated, particularly for Stingrays, which have seen the sharpest inventory drop, likely driven by these aggressive price cuts to clear lots.



