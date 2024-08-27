BUYING VOTES? Just HOURS After Flipping On Open Borders Kamala Harris Flip Flops On EV Mandates

It’s been quite the day for the Harris campaign desperately trying to flip-flop on major issues. As Leah covered earlier on Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris now claims she supports the border wall. Tuesday brought us yet another flip-flop, this time on electric vehicles (EVs).
 
The Trump War Room X account shared a copy of an email from Ammar Moussa with the Harris-Walz campaign, on official Harris-Walz letterhead. In addition to smearing Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) for his speech in Michigan that day, the email also included a supposed "fact" that certainly looks to be in conflict with the views of the sitting vice president and the Biden-Harris administration.



 


