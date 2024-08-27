BUYING VOTES? Just HOURS After Flipping On Open Borders Kamala Harris Flip Flops On EV Mandates

It’s been quite the day for the Harris campaign desperately trying to flip-flop on major issues. As Leah covered earlier on Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris now claims she supports the border wall. Tuesday brought us yet another flip-flop, this time on electric vehicles (EVs). The Trump War Room X account shared a copy of an email from Ammar Moussa with the Harris-Walz campaign, on official Harris-Walz letterhead. In addition to smearing Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) for his speech in Michigan that day, the email also included a supposed "fact" that certainly looks to be in conflict with the views of the sitting vice president and the Biden-Harris administration.



BREAKING: Kamala’s handlers have done another walk back, now claiming that she doesn’t support electric vehicle mandates.



This one is particularly interesting because the government that she is currently working for is trying to convert half of gas cars to electric by 2030. pic.twitter.com/FhfLP8LdV0 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 27, 2024





