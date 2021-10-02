BUZZED In The USA. Jeep 'Middle' Commercial PULLED After News Of Bruce Springsteen DWI Surfaces.

Bruce Springsteen's Super Bowl Jeep commercial has been taken off YouTube by the car firm after it emerged that he was arrested for DWI and reckless driving in his home state of New Jersey late last year.



The advert was removed from Jeep's page on the site around lunchtime on Wednesday with those clicking on 'The Middle ft Bruce Springsteen' greeted with the message: 'Video unavailable. This video is private.'



The commercial was also removed from Jeep's Twitter account on Wednesday although it appears Springsteen kept it on his personal Instagram account.



DUDE, you're a GAGILLIONAIRE! It's BEYOND inexcusable that you don't have a driver. Not to mention narcissistic, dangerous and SELFISH. #Shameful







