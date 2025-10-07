BY RAIN OR SLEET OR SNOW! YOUR GOVERNMENT FAST AT WORK! Like 105MPH!

In a startling incident in Ohio, a U.S. Postal Service worker was apprehended after being clocked at 105 m.p.h. while racing a Ford Mustang on a public highway. The high-speed chase unfolded when local law enforcement spotted the postal worker’s vehicle, a modified sedan, weaving through traffic in an illegal street race. Authorities reported that the worker, off-duty at the time, was engaged in a reckless competition, endangering other motorists.



The Ohio State Highway Patrol pursued the vehicles, using radar to confirm the excessive speed. The postal worker was arrested and charged with reckless driving and illegal racing, with additional citations for speeding. The Ford Mustang driver also faced similar charges. Local officials condemned the behavior, emphasizing the dangers of street racing. The postal worker now faces potential disciplinary action from the USPS, alongside legal consequences, as the community calls for stricter enforcement.













