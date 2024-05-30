BYD 1300 Mile Range PHEV Promises To Change The Definition Of A Road Trip

Yes, you read that correctly, 1,300 miles (nearly 2,100 km) before you have to refuel or charge it. BYD – the world's leader in EV car sales having recently surpassed Tesla – released its 5th-generation "DM" Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles.

BYD Auto Co. has just released two models, the Qin L DM-i and the Seal 06 DM-i, both with a ridiculously impressive 81.1 miles per gallon (2.9L/100km) on their internal combustion side, with an additional 49 miles (79 km) with their smaller battery and 74 miles (119 km) on their larger battery in "all-electric" mode. What's equally impressive is their price tag: US$13,762 (¥99,800). The DM stands for Dual Mode – but could equally stand for Deranged Mileage.

Be sure to bring an empty water bottle – or 10 – because fuel stops are no longer going to be necessary.