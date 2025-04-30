BYD Adds Hybrids To The Mix After Europeans Resist EV Mandates

Electric vehicles may grab most of the headlines, but for BYD, plug-in hybrids are quietly doing the heavy lifting. While the Chinese automaker is well-known as one of the world’s leading battery-electric vehicle manufacturers, it actually sells more plug-in hybrids than full EVs. That detail matters a lot as the company looks to expand its footprint across Europe, where not every new car buyer is quite ready to cut the gas cord completely. China is still BYD’s biggest market by far, but the company has made it clear that global presence is the next step. To position itself as a serious competitor to established brands in Europe, it needs more than flashy EVs. A stronger dealership network and, crucially, a broader lineup of plug-in hybrids are key pieces still missing from the puzzle.



