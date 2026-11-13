BYD And Geely Have Approached Formula 1 About Additional Teams

Chinese automotive giants BYD and Geely have approached Formula 1’s governing body about entering the sport. FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem confirmed the outreach from the two automakers while speaking at the New Economy Forum in Madrid. Neither manufacturer holds a deal to join the grid, as the FIA is not currently running an expansion process for a 12th team. The dialogue between BYD and the FIA has already encountered strategic roadblocks. Ben Sulayem initially suggested that the automaker purchase an existing Formula 1 team to secure its entry, but BYD rejected the idea and insisted on building its own operation from the ground up. In response, Ben Sulayem informed the manufacturer that it must return with a serious proposal proving the project is viable. The back-and-forth follows an April meeting in Shanghai between BYD executive vice president Stella Li and Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali to discuss a potential entry. By July, Li clarified the brand’s stance, noting that while entering the sport remains a dream, the company operates without a concrete agenda. BYD special advisor Alfredo Altavilla reinforced this approach, stating that the company will not participate in Formula 1 merely to put a sticker on a car and would only enter if its own technology serves the sport.



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