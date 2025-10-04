BYD Boss Claims Denza Z9 Is Ten Times Better Than The Germans And She Might Be Right

Launching a new brand into an established market is a brave move with no guarantee of success. But if she has any doubts about Denza’s chances in Europe, BYD boss Stella Li isn’t letting on, claiming in a recent interview Denza’s new vehicles were ‘ten times better’ than than those they aim to outpace, and which include the likes of Mercedes, Audi, BMW, and possibly even Porsche. BYD’s gains in Europe with its own EVs and PHEVs gives Li reason to be confident. But Denza is shooting for a totally different, more image and status-conscious audience. A premium brand designed to slot between everyman BYD and pricey YangWang, Denza will take on established European names like Mercedes, which could be embarrassing for Benz because Denza started off as a BYD-Daimler co-op before BYD carried on alone.



