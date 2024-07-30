BYD Challenges Ferrari With Electric Supercar At $233,000

Yangwang was launched in January 2023 as BYD’s new premium business and personal brand. The U9 was showcased alongside the brand’s full-size U8 SUV, a Mercedes-Benz G-Glass rival.



After hyping up the U9 for several months, showing off dance moves and other fun features, BYD’s first electric supercar was officially launched in February. BYD opened U9 pre-orders, starting at $233,00 (1,680,000 yuan).