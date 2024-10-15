BYD Debuts The Sealion 7 EV SUV - This Is EXACTLY What Mainstream Automakers Are Fearing

BYD is already one of the leading Chinese car makers in Europe with seven cars already on sale and talk of European production. Now BYD has unveiled its eighth model at the Paris Motor Show: the BYD Sealion 7.

Alongside the Tesla Model 3-rivalling BYD Seal saloon and budget BYD Dolphin hatchback, the Sealion 7 is another member of BYD’s Ocean Series. There are plenty of references to the sea in the design, with ‘floating’ LED headlights, curves that are said to echo the motion of the waves and ‘water-drop’ taillights. There are more flowing lines and even ‘floating wing’ door handles inside.