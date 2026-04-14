BYD EV Factory Suffers Massive Fire In China

A fire broke out early on April 14 at BYD’s Pingshan facility in Shenzhen, with local authorities and the company confirming that the incident was contained and that there were no injuries, reports Sina.

According to information released by local fire authorities and reported by Sina Finance, the incident occurred at 2:48 a.m. on April 14 in a multi-level parking structure located in the Ma Luan subdistrict of Shenzhen’s Pingshan district. District- and municipal-level emergency response teams, including fire rescue units, were dispatched immediately upon receipt of the alarm.

Videos and images circulating on Chinese social media platforms showed dense smoke rising from within the facility, with a visible smoke column extending above the surrounding industrial area.