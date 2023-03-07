BYD Enters The UK Market And Leaves An Immediate Impression

It’s the biggest, brightest, best-value brand you’ve barely heard of. And I don’t mind admitting that this car maker, born just 20 years ago, excites me more than any other mass manufacturer as we hit the halfway point of 2023. 
 
BYD Auto (what?) is a Chinese company that’s just arrived in Britain and immediately shocked me with its apparently high-quality cars, positively provocative prices, and no-nonsense strategy of less talk, more action. Make no mistake, it’s here to disrupt.
 
Sure, Polestar and Tesla played their parts in giving the traditional automotive business in Britain a kick up the backside. But not as effectively as I expected.


