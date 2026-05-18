BYD Is Making A Habit Of Suing Content Creators That Criticize It's Products

Criticizing local car manufacturers in China can carry a real price tag, as one blogger has just found out. After losing a lawsuit brought by BYD, he has been ordered to hand over 2 million yuan, roughly $294,000 at current exchange rates, and to issue a public apology on top of it.

The blogger, who posts as Long Ge Talks EVs, spent part of last year publishing videos that picked apart repair cases involving several BYD models. The clips included claims about the company’s batteries, motors, and electronic control systems, none of which, according to the court, were backed by evidence.







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