BYD and Chery could make significant factory investments in Turkey as Chinese car manufacturers continue to expand around the world and grow their sales in Europe.

Turkey’s Minister of Industry and Technology, Fatih Kacir, recently confirmed the government is having discussions not only with BYD and Chery but also with SAIC and Great Wall. “We would like to complete the talks as soon as possible. We have come a long way with both of them,” he said.