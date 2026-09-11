BYD Offices Raided Over Copyright Claims By Land Rover

Agent009 submitted on 11/9/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:43:55 AM

Views : 2,600 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

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The apparent similarities between the BYD Ti7 and the Land Rover Defender have prompted a legal battle. On Wednesday, there’ll be a preliminary hearing at a court in The Hague, the Netherlands, with it emerging in The Times that BYD’s Dutch offices in Schiedam and Hoofddorp were raided by court-ordered bailiffs back in August. 
 
The aim was to acquire files before BYD was able to destroy them. It claims that BYD stripped down a Defender to reverse-engineer elements of its technology in creating the Ti7. 


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BYD Offices Raided Over Copyright Claims By Land Rover

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