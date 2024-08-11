BYD Pauses Canadian Launch To Wait And See What Donald Trump Does

BYD has decided to stall its plans to enter Canada, deterred by the country’s 100% federal tariffs on EVs imported from China. But here’s how BYD will likely make the move to enter the US or Canada anyway. The decision puts a pin on the plan after months of legwork over the summer, with BYD execs meeting with dealers across Canada to discuss a possible distribution network of the brand’s vehicle and talking with lobbyists on how to get the federal government on board, Automobile News reports. Back in August, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters that the government would follow the US’s plan to impose stiff tariffs on EV imports from China, all while BYD was busy trying to set the deal in place. Over the summer months, a lobbyist with Toronto’s Crestview Strategy told Automotive News that they had arranged six exchanges with BYD and senior members of the government, all set on clearing the way for EV sales and BYD setting up shop in the country.



