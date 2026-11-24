BYD says it plans to challenge a legal decision that’s seen its Ti7 SUV banned from sale in Europe. This new ruling by the Hague District Court comes as the latest development in the legal battle brought by Jaguar Land Rover to protect the intellectual property of its Land Rover Defender SUV, which it says has been breached by the Ti7. The ruling to ban the BYD Ti7 from sale in Europe was made on Friday 20 November in a Dutch district court. JLR’s lawyers brought the case after BYD announced on its UK website that it would begin taking orders for its seven-seat SUV in January 2027. The ban takes effect one week after the ruling and prevents the sale of the Ti7 in the EU, but it does not impact BYD’s activities in the UK market.



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