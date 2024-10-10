BYD Plans To Sell 100,000 Electric Vehicles In Mexico Alone With New Factory

China’s leading electric vehicle maker, BYD, is expanding its North American footprint. Next year, it plans to sell 100,000 EVs in Mexico. BYD will also announce its first manufacturing plant in the region by the end of 2024.

After dominating in its home market, BYD is looking overseas to drive sales growth. BYD opened its first plant in Thailand in June and plans to open several more in Pakistan, Turkey, Brazil, and Hungary.

Rumors surfaced last year that BYD was considering its first facility in Mexico. BYD Mexico general director Jorge Vallejo recently confirmed the plans, saying the plant will create about 10,000 jobs.