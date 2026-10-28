BYD Ready To Take On Rolls Royce With New Flagship Brand

Yet another Chinese car design showing some rather limited originality has been teased. The short video from BYD gives a preview of the incoming Yangwang Altior’s side profile, and there’s something very Rolls-Royce about its monolithic proportions. There are the rear-hinged doors that Rolls is famed for using, and even the wheels wouldn’t look out of place on a Rolls-Royce Ghost or Phantom. One of the few departures is the characteristic, taxi-sign-like LiDAR ‘hump’ at the top of the windscreen. We’ll be able to get a better sense of how closely the Altior mimics the work of the Goodwood-based manufacturer once it’s fully revealed in Dubai on 5 November.



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