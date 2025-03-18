BYD Reveals Faster Charging Battery Platform - 250 Miles In 5 Minutes

EV enthusiasts have heard it all from the haters before. “What are you gonna do with all those batteries?” “There’s just not enough range,” and, of course, “Charging takes so much longer than a gas station visit.” As previously teased, Chinese auto conglomerate BYD has introduced a new 1,000-volt EV platform that can enable charging rates as fast (or perhaps faster) than a trip to the gas station. We’re talking five minutes. We got official confirmation from BYD this morning (evening in Shenzen, China) following a report we followed last Friday. On its Weibo page last week, Build Your Dreams (BYD) teased some capabilities of a new EV architecture it calls the “Super E-Platform,” sharing that it will enable charging parity with gas station visits.



Read Article