BYD Says It Has No Plans To Invade The US - Claims Americans Are Confused About EVs

According to BYD executive vice president and CEO of BYD Americas, Stella Li, the Chinese automaker has no plans to sell passenger EVs in the US. The leader called the market “interesting” but too complicated due to conflicting politics.

Li sat down for an interview with Yahoo Finance Anchor Akiki Fujita to discuss the global EV market.

After confirming that BYD will officially announce a new manufacturing facility in Mexico, likely in the second half of the year, Li shut down rumors the automaker was planning to enter the US.



Earlier this month, the head of BYD Mexico, Zhou Zou, told Nikkei the automaker was considering building a plant in the country. Zou said overseas production is critical, and Mexico has significant potential.