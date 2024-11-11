BYD Sealion 7 Arrives In The UK With 300 Mile Range And 522 HP

Specifications for the new Sealion 7 from Chinese EV specialist BYD have been revealed, with the new SUV set to target high-end versions of everything from the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 to the Peugeot E-3008 and Volkswagen ID.5 when it arrives at the end of this year.

BYD has confirmed three powertrain options for the Sealion, starting with the entry-level Comfort variant, which pairs a single motor with an 82.5kWh battery. This model produces 308bhp and can sprint to 62mph in 6.7 seconds, while still achieving a WLTP range of 298 miles.

Next up is the Design AWD, which uses the same battery pack but adds a second electric motor to produce a total of 522bhp. This drops the 0-62mph time to 4.5 seconds, but also compromises the range to just 282 miles. Both models with this 82.5kWh battery pack have a peak DC charge figure of 150kW, topping up the pack from 10 to 80 per cent in 32 minutes.