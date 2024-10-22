BYD Shark Pickup Enters Brazilian Market Hoping To Turn It Upside Down

China’s BYD launched its first pickup truck in Brazil, the Shark, to challenge the top-selling Toyota Hilux and the Ford Ranger. The Shark will play a significant role in BYD’s ambitions to become a top-selling automaker over the next few years.
 
BYD sees Brazil as a critical piece to its overseas expansion as it looks to continue climbing the global sales charts.

Although BYD held a Shark launch event in Goiania on Saturday, pre-orders opened earlier this month, starting at $66,700 (BRZ 379,000).


