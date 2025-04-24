BYD Shows Off Porsche 911 Killer For Only $41,000

Agent009 submitted on 4/24/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:50:33 AM

Views : 1,456 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

After edging out Tesla in terms of sales, Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD is now targeting Porsche with a new EV sports car concept via its Denza brand. Dubbed the Denza ‘Z’, this four-seater coupe just made its public debut at the 2025 Shanghai Auto Show in what at the very least looks like near-production spec.
According to reports, this is still a concept, but the overall design seems pretty “advanced stages” to us, so whatever changes need to follow, we reckon they’ll take place either on the inside (cockpit) or underneath (battery & motors).
 
Denza is supposedly a mid-tier luxury brand, or rather premium brand, and word has it that whatever tech ends up being introduced on the new Z four-seater coupe, will also make its way to other Denza models in the future.


Read Article


BYD Shows Off Porsche 911 Killer For Only $41,000

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)