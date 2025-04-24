BYD Shows Off Porsche 911 Killer For Only $41,000

After edging out Tesla in terms of sales, Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD is now targeting Porsche with a new EV sports car concept via its Denza brand. Dubbed the Denza ‘Z’, this four-seater coupe just made its public debut at the 2025 Shanghai Auto Show in what at the very least looks like near-production spec.

According to reports, this is still a concept, but the overall design seems pretty “advanced stages” to us, so whatever changes need to follow, we reckon they’ll take place either on the inside (cockpit) or underneath (battery & motors).

Denza is supposedly a mid-tier luxury brand, or rather premium brand, and word has it that whatever tech ends up being introduced on the new Z four-seater coupe, will also make its way to other Denza models in the future.