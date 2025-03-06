BYD To Flood China With 5 Minute Megawatt Chargers

When BYD revealed its one-megawatt (1,000 kW) five-minute chargers in mid-March, it broke the internet. Everybody was covering it, arguing whether such high charging speeds were really needed and whether having a large network of such chargers was even feasible. But BYD didn’t do it for the publicity and is pushing ahead with bold plans to have thousands of these chargers up and running in China. It already has more than 500 1-MW chargers operational today, which cover the most important urban centers in the country, but it’s partnering up with third parties to vastly expand the network. It recently announced it was joining forces with companies Xiaoju Charging and LongShine.



Read Article