BYD To Go Pickup Hunting In The UK - Ford Ranger Will Be The First Target

The BYD Shark has made a splash at the Paris Motor Show, marking its EU debut following an appearance at the UK’s Goodwood Festival of Speed earlier this year.

Coinciding with the Paris show appearance, BYD has confirmed that the pick-up will go on sale in ‘select markets’ in the next three months, with a ‘wider rollout’ happening during the first half of 2027.

This new and very hi-tech dual-cab workhorse is aimed squarely at the Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux and recently revived Mitsubishi L200. However, business owners are not able to reclaim the VAT – unlike with most of its more traditional rivals – potentially tipping the balance in terms of value.