BYD Wants You Compare It's Yangwang Against Land Rover and Mercedes

BYD is venturing up-market with its new Yangwang brand and its first model will be a hardcore off-roader similar in philosophy to the Ford Bronco, Land Rover Defender, and Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

Yangwang translates in English as ‘look up’ and was chosen because humans routinely look up to the sky when innovating and during development. In the case of the new off-roader, BYD looked at some of the market’s most significant players and thought it could design something even more impressive.

Preliminary reports suggested that the new BYD model will be supported by a body-on-frame chassis and that it will be offered in plug-in hybrid and all-electric guises. Car News China reports that the flagship model will pump out as much as 650 hp, easily out-muscling even the most potent of G-Class models.