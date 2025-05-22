BYD's $10,000 Seagull Hits The European Market At $26,000

Seagulls have a nasty reputation for swooping in and stealing your lunch, and BYD’s Seagull has its eyes on Western carmakers’ slice of the budget EV market pie. Renamed the Dolphin Surf for its launch in Europe, the sub-Dolphin-sized electric city car is nowhere near as cheap as it is in China, where it costs around $10,000, but it’s well priced, well equipped and is sure to cause the likes of Fiat and Citroen a major headache. The 3,990 mm (157.1 inches) Dolphin Surf is on sale in Germany now priced at €22,990-30,990 ($26,100-35,100), but a launch promotion drops the entry price to €19,990 ($22,700) until June 30, putting it well below the €23,300 ($26,400) starting price of a Citroen e-C3.



