BYD's $20,000 Seagull EV Is Scaring Rivals

BYD launched the new Seagull EV Honor Edition (Dolphin Mini overseas) earlier this month with a “shocking price” starting at around $9,700 (69,800 yuan).
 
Powered by BYD’s Blade batteries, the new EV is available in 30.08 kWh and 38.88 kWh versions. The former is good for up to 190 miles (305 km) CLTC range, while the latter provides up to 252 mi (405 km). It can also charge from 30% to 80% in 30 mins.
 
The inside doesn’t look like a cheap EV with a 10.1″ rotating center screen and otherwise minimalist design.
With DiLink’s intelligent network, users can interact and play videos. According to local reports, the Seagull has earned the nickname “Lamborghini mini,” as former Lamborghini designer Wolfgang Egger led the design.
 
BYD launched the Seagull EV in South America as the Dolphin Mini. In Brazil, the EV has a starting price of around $20,000 (99,800 BRL)


