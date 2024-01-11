BYD's $47,000 EV Sedan's Interior Puts Luxury Makers On Notice

It’s official. BYD’s new luxury electric sedan, the Denza Z9, will hit the market next month. Ahead of its November 15 debut, BYD released the first look at the interior of its new luxury EV. Check out the images below.

The company’s head of brand sales, Zhao Changjiang, confirmed Denza would launch the Z9 at the 2024 Guangzhou Auto Show on November 15.

The new luxury EV will follow the Denza Z9 GT, which opened pre-sales in August, starting at $47,700 (339,800 yuan). On the same day, Denza opened pre-sales for the regular Z9 model at the same price.