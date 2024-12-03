BYD's Latest Salvo In EV Price War Threatens To Topple The Industry

BYD is leading an offensive against ICE vehicles. A new report claims BYD’s new EV platform will slash costs even further as the automaker kicks off a “liberation battle” against gas-powered cars.
 
Best known for its low-cost EVs, such as the Dolphin, Atto 3, and sleek Seal sedan, BYD is taking its game up a notch in 2024.
 
After surpassing Tesla to become the largest EV maker globally in the last three months of 2023, BYD says Tesla is not the competition. It’s gas-powered cars.

BYD launched a price war on ICE vehicles last month with the new Qin Plus EV and PHEV models. Starting at $15,200 (109,800 yuan), the new EV officially opened a “new era of electricity is cheaper than oil.”


