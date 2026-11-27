BYD’s Yangwang Altior luxury sedan made its live debut at the Guangzhou Auto Show 2026 in China, as this car aims to become a replacement for the Rolls-Royce Ghost and other similarly-priced vehicles from the legacy automakers.
Priced at 2,080,000 yuan (312,100 USD), the Altior is a huge vehicle with dimensions of 5600/2030/1590 mm. The wheelbase of this enormous car reaches 3,500 mm. For clarity, the BYD Dolphin Mini hatchback is only 280 mm longer than the distance between the Altior’s axles.
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