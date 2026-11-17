The BYD’s Yangwang Altior luxury sedan will make its domestic debut at the Guangzhou Auto Show 2026 on November 27. Its limited edition previously became available for pre-orders domestically with a price tag of 2,080,000 yuan (312,100 USD). Previously, the Altior’s premiere was arranged in Abu Dhabi.

On November 17, Yangwang officials shared that the Altior sedan is set to make “a grand debut” at the Guangzhou Auto Show 2026, inviting automotive enthusiasts to visit the exhibition and get “an exclusive first look” at this model. It seems that BYD decided to ignore the fact that the “first exclusive unveiling” of this car took place in the UAE. The Guangzhou Auto Show will take place at the Canton Fair Complex from November 27 to December 6.