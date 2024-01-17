BYD's Upcoming Electric Pickup Could Hit Ford The Hardest

Fresh off the back of surpassing Tesla as the world’s biggest EV automaker, BYD’s (Build Your Dreams) determination to dominate the electric vehicle landscape is set to expand, with the Chinese automaker gearing up to reveal an (as yet unnamed) midsize pickup truck to tackle Ford’s Ranger and Toyota’s Hilux.

With patent images and spy shots already circulating, the electrified pickup has been undergoing product development testing in Australia with the intention of upsetting the establishment. Are you keen to know more? Let’s take an illustrated preview before its impending reveal.




