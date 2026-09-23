BYD's Yangwang Goes Gunning For Rolls Royce With New EV Sedan

Agent009 submitted on 9/23/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:27:05 AM

Views : 510 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: carnewschina.com

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 BYD’s flagship luxury marque, Yangwang, has released official teasers for its upcoming luxury sedan. It recalls Rolls-Royce offerings, with an overall silhouette strikingly similar to the Phantom sedan. The new sedan will also feature rear-hinged coach doors, a first for BYD.

 
The sedan was previously spied at BYD’s facilities, along with a luxury SUV that is expected to take on the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. This marks the first confirmation from BYD and Yangwang that its new flagship sedan is now under development.
 


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BYD's Yangwang Goes Gunning For Rolls Royce With New EV Sedan

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