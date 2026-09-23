BYD's Yangwang Goes Gunning For Rolls Royce With New EV Sedan

BYD’s flagship luxury marque, Yangwang, has released official teasers for its upcoming luxury sedan. It recalls Rolls-Royce offerings, with an overall silhouette strikingly similar to the Phantom sedan. The new sedan will also feature rear-hinged coach doors, a first for BYD. The sedan was previously spied at BYD’s facilities, along with a luxury SUV that is expected to take on the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. This marks the first confirmation from BYD and Yangwang that its new flagship sedan is now under development.



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