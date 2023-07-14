BYE-BYE MISS AMERICAN PIE? Will 2023 Be Known As The Year The Legacy EV Died In The USA?

As Auto Spies predicted, the automotive industry finds itself at a critical crossroads. The future of legacy electric vehicles (EVs) hangs in the balance, as the EVs made by the legacy car makers face mounting challenges and dwindling support. When we look back at the end of 2023 will the towel have been thrown in by the traditional auto manufacturers in the USA?



The signs of decline are becoming increasingly evident. Legacy EVs have struggled to produce a game changing product that puts Tesla on its heels and stops ANY of their momentum.



And with the recent price drops, Elon has really trend the screws to them and from what we can see they have NO answer. Recent data shows a sharp decline in sales of legacy EV models. You’ve been reading all the articles showing the ships sinking.



As we stand on the precipice of a new era in transportation, it is becoming increasingly clear that 2023 may indeed be remembered as the year the legacy EV took its last breath. While a complete disappearance overnight is unlikely, the waning market demand, unfavorable policies, and advancements in electric vehicle technology paint a grim picture for the future of legacy EVs.



What you see on the showroom floors and that have been announced as coming, are ALL going to fall short of expections.



And FOR SURE, none will take any of the legacy companies to the next level. Go shopping for say a Ford Lightning this weekend. How about 8-12k OFF sticker, and they STILL can't sell them in the volume they need. Sane with Mach-E, E-tron. Taycan, on and on.



You watch, they will ALL cry to the Gov’t that they can’t make the mandates and to allow then to sell more hybrids and plug-ins.



Remember where you heard this from. You'll START to hear it in the coming months, we assure you,



And tell us are you sad about this or is it who cares and what an unreal waste of money and resources?



Discuss.





