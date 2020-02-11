Baby 2022 Land Rover Defender To Come As Front Wheel Drive At First

Agent009 submitted on 11/2/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:48:58 PM

0 user comments | Views : 384 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover has some big plans for the beginning of this decade as aside from the already confirmed all-new XJ and Range Rover, several other models are in the pipeline.

One of them will be a large-and-in-charge J-Pace SUV indirectly confirmed by World Car Awards jurors more than a year ago, along with a long-rumored Road Rover, sort of like a jacked-up rugged wagon.

British publication What Car has covered all of these models in a recent article, along with the next-generation Range Rover Sport and Jaguar F-Type. They also claim to be in the know regarding an additional model – a baby Defender.



Read Article


Baby 2022 Land Rover Defender To Come As Front Wheel Drive At First

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]