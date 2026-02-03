Baby Defender To Be A True Off Roader Despite Being An EV

The new Land Rover 'Defender Sport' will arrive next year as both the smallest model and the first EV in the Defender line-up and the brand's boss has promised it will be "class-leading in the attributes that make it a Defender".

The new model, already spotted testing on UK roads, is being developed on a new electric platform by JLR and will be smaller than the current Defender 90.

Defender brand director Mark Cameron told Autocar that work on the new model was "well advanced" but wouldn't give a timescale for launch – or confirm if it would use the Sport name.