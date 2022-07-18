Baby Jeep EV Get Gets LEAKED Way Ahead Of October Debut

Back in March this year we were given an idea as to what the new baby Jeep EV would look like, and thanks to these new images, it’s clear Jeep has pretty much finalised the compact SUV’s design. We’ve seen it testing in camouflage before, but this is our first undisguised look at Jeep’s first EV. The junior Jeep is still yet to be named officially, but we know it’ll sit below the Renegade crossover in the brand’s line-up. Judging from previous spy shots, the new car won’t just be offered with an electric powertrain as internal combustion engined variants have been spotted testing, too.







